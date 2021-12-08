San Diego County Board of Supervisors to discuss proposal to expand Palomar Airport runway

CARLSABD, Calif. (KGTV) – The San Diego County Board of Supervisors is scheduled Wednesday to consider a project that would expand the runway at Palomar Airport in Carlsbad.

Supporters of the proposed plan said creating a longer runway at the airport would make it possible for slightly larger commercial airlines to touch down in Carlsbad.

However, those opposed to the project believe it would impact the quality of life for all North County.

McLellan-Palomar Airport Manager Olivier Brackett told ABC 10News that the runway expansion is needed for safety purposes, but it would also make it quieter because planes could take off quicker and earlier to get higher into the air at a faster rate.

Brackett also said the plan would provide an economic boost to the North County.

On the other side, some residents who live near the airport have expressed concerns over noise and the project’s impact on the environment. Those opposing the expansion feel the environmental concerns have been fully mitigated or studied, and they don’t believe the county has been transparent about what has been studied.

The group Citizens for a Friendly Airport says the expansion would lead to more planes flying at all hours of the day. The organization’s president, Hope Nelson, told ABC 10News there are no mandatory quiet hours in the area and she’s worried about planes’ impact on other parts of North County.