Rollover crash on rain-slicked SR-67 in Poway leaves man injured

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 12:46 PM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 15:46:39-04

POWAY, Calif. (CNS) — A man was injured Friday after his pickup truck skidded on a rain-slicked road and rolled over into some bushes on state Route 67 in Poway.

According to the Poway Fire Department, the driver, whose name was not released, was alone in the vehicle, suffered moderate injuries, and was taken to Palomar Medical Center.

The accident was reported shortly after 11 a.m. at Poway Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officials say Friday's rainy weather was a factor in the accident.

Battalion Chief Rodney Ortiz says the driver was heading north on SR-67 when his truck "started to fishtail," causing the vehicle to roll over. He added that the truck sustained some damage.

Earlier, Caltrans issued a SigAlert, closing all vehicle lanes. Ortiz said the lanes were expected to be reopened shortly.

