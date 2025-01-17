Rincon Middle School cancels classes Friday due to gas leak

(KGTV) — Rincon Middle School in Escondido will close Friday, January 17 due to a gas leak.

According to the school, all classes and after-school programs have been canceled.

“The gas has been shut off to the school as our maintenance department works alongside SDG&E to repair a gas leak and to ensure all repairs are completed in a safe and timely manner. All other schools in EUSD will remain open. With the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday on Monday, January 20th, we will keep you updated and plan to resume classes at Rincon Middle School on Tuesday, January 21, 2025.”