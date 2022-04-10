Watch
Rider falls off bike, injured on hiking trail near Escondido

Posted at 4:51 PM, Apr 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-10 19:51:32-04

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (CNS) — A woman was hospitalized Sunday after she fell off a bike on a hiking trail near Escondido, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

Fire dispatchers received a call for help at 12:43 p.m. Sunday and rescue crews arrived at the scene at 12:53 p.m. on 12673 Sunset Drive near the border of Escondido but in San Diego's jurisdiction, said Battalion Commandeer David Pilkerton of the SDFRD.

A total of 32 fire personnel were assigned to the rescue. A helicopter, one rescue unit, four fire engines, one fire truck, and one medic were also assigned, according to a fire incident log.

The woman was taken to Palomar Medical Center with unknown injuries. Her condition was not immediately reported.

