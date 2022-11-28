Residents, firefighter injured in Escondido house fire

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (CNS) - Two residents and a firefighter were injured Sunday in a house fire that was contained to a back bedroom.

The structure fire was first reported at 10:23 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Fairdale Avenue, said Escondido Fire Department Battalion Chief Tyler Batson.

"Units responding noticed smoke showing in the distance and requested a working fire upgrade for additional resources," Batson said. "The first arriving engine encountered a working structure fire with heavy smoke coming from the front of the house."

Firefighters contained and controlled the fire in a back bedroom in under 25 minutes, preventing fire spread to the remainder of the house and accessory dwelling unit, Batson said

Two residents were assessed and treated for injuries on scene but adamantly refused transport to a hospital.

One firefighter suffered a minor orthopedic injury. SDG&E workers were dispatched to address utilities.

The San Diego Red Cross coordinated alternative housing for two displaced tenants and three $250 gift cards were provided to the residents for basic relief.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

