Residents evacuated after gas leak in Fallbrook neighborhood

FALLBROOK, Calif. (CNS) — Neighborhood residents were evacuated Saturday after a contractor hit a gas line.

According to the North County Fire Protection District, the accident happened at 8:39 a.m. in the 900 block of Buena Suerte.

A San Diego Gas & Electric crew was at the scene attempting to shut off the broken and leaking gas line. Officials say workers hoped to have the line secured by about 10 a.m.

An NCFPD crew was at the scene assisting with the emergency. People were urged to avoid the area.