OCEANSIDE (CNS) — Rep. Mike Levin, D-Dana Point, announced Tuesday that he has taken the first step in securing $50 million in federal funding for 15 projects in north San Diego County and south Orange County.

That total includes $7 million to help the North County Transit District improve SPRINTER train service, $7 million to improve infrastructure for pedestrians and cyclists on Lomas Santa Fe Drive in Solana Beach and $4.48 million to enhance the Mobile Crisis Response Team program in San Diego County.

The approval by a House Appropriations subcommittee is only the first step in securing the funds. Levin said he will continue to fight for the funding as the bill moves to the full Appropriations Committee, possible consideration on the House floor and negotiations with the U.S. Senate.

"My top priority is delivering results on our local needs, and I'm proud to report that the House appropriations legislation includes funding to address many of the most pressing issues facing North County San Diego and South Orange County," Levin said. "This funding will allow our region to invest in safer roads and highways, local water supply, public safety, fighting wildfires, higher education, and much more. I look forward to working with my colleagues and local stakeholders to ensure this funding remains in the final FY 2023 funding legislation."

If the funding is approved as it stands, other San Diego County projects to be funded include $4 million for Encinitas drainage improvements in the Leucadia neighborhood, $3.45 million for Loma Alta Creek sewer relocation in Oceanside, $3.75 million for a county twin-engine firefighting helicopter project, $2.23 million for Vista sidewalk and street lighting improvements and $3 million for the Veterans Memorial Park project in Carlsbad.

According to Levin's office, during the appropriations process for the last fiscal year, he secured $21 million for eight local projects in addition to two others that were funded through the bipartisan infrastructure law.