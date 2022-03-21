Public's help sought in search for missing Escondido boy

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - Escondido police Monday asked the public for help locating an 11-year-old boy.

Eduardo Nolasco Antonio was last seen about 10 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of North Fig Street, according to a police statement.

He is described as Hispanic, 4 feet, 4 inches tall, 65 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, wearing a gray shirt, black pants and red Nike high- top sneakers.

Anyone with information on the boy's whereabouts was asked to call the Escondido Police Department at 760-839-4722 or Community Service Officer Molly Milliken at 760-839-4970.