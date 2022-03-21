Watch
NewsLocal NewsNorth County News

Actions

Public's help sought in search for missing Escondido boy

eduardo_nolasco_antonio.jpg
Escondido Police Department
Eduardo Nolasco Antonio
eduardo_nolasco_antonio.jpg
Posted at 6:55 AM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 09:55:46-04

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - Escondido police Monday asked the public for help locating an 11-year-old boy.

Eduardo Nolasco Antonio was last seen about 10 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of North Fig Street, according to a police statement.

He is described as Hispanic, 4 feet, 4 inches tall, 65 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, wearing a gray shirt, black pants and red Nike high- top sneakers.

Anyone with information on the boy's whereabouts was asked to call the Escondido Police Department at 760-839-4722 or Community Service Officer Molly Milliken at 760-839-4970.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Check out all the good things happening in San Diego!

Check out all the good things happening in San Diego!