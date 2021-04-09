Poway Unified School District votes to expand reopening plan

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — After spring break, students in the Poway Unified School District will be on campus more often. The school board voted to expand their reopening plan.

Now middle and high school students will have in-person learning four days a week, prior to this they were on campus twice a week.

The elementary school kids who are already in school five days a week will be on campus for longer hours.

Christine Paik, the chief communications officer for PUSD, says this decision was made because of the lower case rates, the county moving into the orange tier, and changes to CDC guidelines.

"It used to be the recommended six feet were changed to three feet which allows us to have more students in a classroom together," Paik says.

ABC 10News was there last month when Poway celebrated the return of students on campus. Paik says under this expanded plan they can also start planning for a graduation ceremony on June 18.

"Students in the stadium with caps and gowns. Our seniors this year have been looking forward to it. They’ve been wondering how they’re going to finish off this difficult year. They will with a true ceremony and celebration," said Paik.

And Paik says if the public health conditions continue trending the way they are with vaccine availability, they’re confident students will be able to return to school full time.

“As we plan for the fall we will be offering full-time five-day-a-week instruction on all grades TK-12," Paik said.