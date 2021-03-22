Poway Unified phases back in-person classes for middle, high school students

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — This week, the Poway Unified School District moves into the next phase in their reopening plan allowing their middle and high school students to be on campus two days a week.

Monday, the students at Del Norte High were welcomed back in true back-to-school fashion with cheerleaders, the dance team, and even the school's mascot, the Knighthawk.

This week will be the closest students and staff have come to a normal week since the pandemic shut everything down last March.

RELATED: Poway Unified School District reopens middle and high schools for in-person learning

Last week the students were brought back to campus in groups and only for one day. They returned to a lot of changes including added COVID-19 safety precautions like temperature checks, plexiglass dividers in the classrooms, and mask requirements.

Gabriella Llanata, a junior at Del Norte High, said Monday, “I thought it was going to be jarring to see all of it. But I think I was just so relieved to be back that it didn’t even matter.”

From now on, they’ll be on campus twice a week. A transition parents feel is needed.

"Although they are looking forward to coming back I don’t think they’re immediately ready to go back to school five days a week. So I think it’s perfect to have this slow transition," said parent Benjamin Manalo.

As for what the school schedule will look like for the rest of the school year or the fall? District Officials say that hasn’t been determined just yet.

"My hope is that numbers will continue to drop and trend the way they are. And hopefully, as we continue to move forward, we can potentially open up more and bring more students back throughout the week," said Brian Schultz, principal of Del Norte High.