Poway residents say 'urban coyotes' becoming more aggressive and unafraid

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Linda Lyles, a Poway resident, says her 8-year-old maltipoo ran out of a doggy door at her home and was attacked by a coyote about a month ago.

"Yes we are really lucky. He is a good dog," said Lyles. "We were looking everywhere. I went around to the front. It is dark here at night. There he was. He was shivering."

Lyles’ neighbor shared video with ABC 10 News showing several coyotes in his front yard. Lyles says they are multiplying in her neighborhood, and she isn't the only one worried about the problem.

"They have learned to move into the urban areas. There are lots of free resources. They can find a comfortable place to live," said Paul Mott, CEO of CoyoteVest.

Mott says coyotes are here to stay. CoyoteVest is a Scripps Ranch-based company creating body armor for small dogs. Mott created the brand in 2016 after his dog died from a coyote attack.

"Our mission is to save lives. That is why we are here," he said.

Mott says he sells between 50 and 60 vests per day. They are all made in San Diego and provide several lines of defense.

Meanwhile, Lyles is going one step further. She is building outdoor fencing for her dogs with a roof to keep the coyotes out.