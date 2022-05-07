Watch
Poway pool closes for inadequate chlorine levels

Posted at 2:10 PM, May 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-07 17:10:30-04

POWAY, Calif. (CNS) — The Swim Center in Poway was closed Saturday because the pool didn't have adequate chlorine levels for operation, city officials announced.

"Due to failures with our chemical delivery supplier at the end of this week, the Swim Center did not receive its regular chlorine delivery," a city statement said. "We will not be open until further notice. We apologize for any inconvenience and will return the Swim Center to regular operational hours as soon as it becomes possible."

The pool, at 13094 Civic Center Drive, was expected to be closed through Monday morning.

