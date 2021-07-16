Police respond to shots fired near Palomar Medical Center Escondido

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — Police were called over reports of shots fired near Palomar Hospital on Friday afternoon.

The shooting was reported in the 500 block of Allenwood Lane, located behind Palomar Medical Center Escondido, according to San Diego Sheriff's Department.

According to a spokesperson from Palomar Medical Center, a hospital security guard witnessed the theft of a bag from someone and police were called. Police arrived and tried to take the suspect into custody and that person fled, according to the spokesperson. There were no shots fired inside or on the hospital's property.

The spokesperson added that there has been no impact on the hospital's operations or a lockdown.

A San Diego Police helicopter was over the scene as well to assist in the search for a suspect.

No further information was immediately available.

10News is monitoring this breaking news.