Police investigate stabbing death of man in Escondido

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) -- Police are searching for the person suspected of stabbing a man to death in Escondido Tuesday night.

Escondido Police said officers were called to the 1300 block of Magnolia Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. in response to a reported stabbing.

The unidentified male victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his stab wounds, but he died after arrival, police said.

Police did not release any additional details on the homicide case, and no information on the suspected attacker was provided.