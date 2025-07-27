Police investigate deadly assault outside public library in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — A homicide investigation is underway after officers responded to reports of a man physically attacking others outside Georgina Cole Library, located at 1250 Carlsbad Village Drive, according to the Carlsbad Police Department.

Around 2 a.m. Saturday, officers arriving to the scene found an unconscious, injured man. Despite life-saving measures performed by responding officers and the Carlsbad Fire Department, authorities said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.

Carlsbad police officers began to search for the suspect after receiving a physical description from a caller.

The suspect, now identified as 52-year-old Carlsbad resident Homero Duran, was located at 5 a.m. by officers near Tyler Street and Walnut Avenue. He was detained without incident.

According to a press release from the Carlsbad Police Department, Duran was booked in the Vista Detention Facility on murder charges.

A homicide investigation is now being conducted by Carlsbad police. So far, initial investigation found this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Nick Walker at nick.walker@carlsbadca.gov.

