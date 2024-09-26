Plane makes emergency landing on SR-76, occupants arrested on narcotics charges

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) - Two Oceanside residents were arrested Thursday on suspicion of illegal transportation of narcotics after their plane made an emergency landing on state Route 76 near Canyon Drive, the Oceanside Police Department said.

At about 1:43 a.m. Thursday, OPD officers responded to a call that a small plane experienced engine failure and had to make an emergency landing on SR-76, according to a police statement. The plane's two occupants were not injured.

A search of the plane revealed a large quantity of narcotics, the OPD statement said. Both occupants of the plane were taken into custody.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the circumstances of the emergency landing.

The FAA released the following statement Thursday morning:

"A single-engine Piper PA-28 landed on State Road 76 in Oceanside, California, around 1:45 a.m. local time on Thursday, Sept. 26, after the pilot reported engine issues. Two people were on board. The FAA will investigate."

As of 6:30 a.m., traffic on SR-76 was still impacted, with one lane blocked as first responders worked to move the plane.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

Be advised, there is a small plane that landed on eastbound SR-76 at Canyon Drive, blocking the number 2 lane of traffic. Please proceed with caution. #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/9UKwOslHYO — Oceanside Police (@OceansidePD) September 26, 2024

This is a developing story.

