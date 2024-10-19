Watch Now
Plane crashes during landing in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK (CNS) - A plane had a crash landing Saturday at an airport in Fallbrook, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 9:10 a.m. Saturday at 2155 Air Park Road at the Fallbrook Community Airpark, a public-use airport, according to the North County Fire Protection District.

The aircraft involved was a privately owned 1981 Piper PA-32-301T Saratoga, which sustained unspecified damage when it overran a runway during a routine landing, according to the Aviation Safety Network.

The owner of the aircraft has not been identified.

No injuries were reported and there were no signs of a fire, officials said.

