Plane crashes during landing in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK (CNS) - A plane had a crash landing Saturday at an airport in Fallbrook, authorities said.
The crash occurred around 9:10 a.m. Saturday at 2155 Air Park Road at the Fallbrook Community Airpark, a public-use airport, according to the North County Fire Protection District.
The aircraft involved was a privately owned 1981 Piper PA-32-301T Saratoga, which sustained unspecified damage when it overran a runway during a routine landing, according to the Aviation Safety Network.
The owner of the aircraft has not been identified.
No injuries were reported and there were no signs of a fire, officials said.
