Plan to move part of Carlsbad Boulevard

(KGTV) — A plan to move a stretch of southbound Carlsbad Boulevard away from the beach could advance at Tuesday's city council meeting.

The city council will discuss the issue following a unanimous vote by the Beach Preservation Committee to proceed with a plan called "Retreat Now."

Janis Jones is a retired teacher who is passionate about educating people about beach erosion and the harmful effects of plastics. Every week, she picks up trash on South Carlsbad State Beach near North Ponto.

"This particular beach is one of my favorite places on the planet, and I've kind of become a steward of it; I want to preserve it in any way that I can," said Janis Jones.

The beach is so close to the road that rising sea levels, storms, and King tides often flood the southbound lanes of Carlsbad Boulevard. The city has repeatedly put up rocks and boulders to stop the water.

"I first became concerned about this beach during the King Tides several years ago. There was ocean inundation of the roadway," said Jones.

The city has long been concerned and planning to move roughly a mile of the southbound lanes inland, creating two-way traffic on the northbound side.

"They know they have to move it. It's not a question of if; it's a question of when," said Mitch Silverstein, San Diego County Policy Manager for the Surfrider Foundation.

And how. The city has two plans to consider. "Retreat Now" calls for demolishing the road and restoring the beach and wetlands. The other option still closes the road to traffic but keeps it open for bikes and pedestrians. The road would then be moved gradually as needed over decades. Mitch Silverstein is with the Surfrider Foundation. His group is urging the city to move the road now.

"There's nothing wrong with a Class One bike path, but if they keep this here, it's going to continue to flood. The beach will continue to erode at a faster rate," said Silverstein.

Jones agrees.

"I've seen drastic changes. I don't think there's time to wait just from what I've seen firsthand," said Jones

Supporters of the "Retreat Now" plan believe it's the only way to save the beach for generations to come.

"It's basically an insurance policy so our kids will have the same great access to the beaches that we have," said Silverstein.

The Carlsbad City Council will meet on Tuesday at 6 pm.

