Person found dead on Barona Reservation in Ramona

RAMONA , Calif. (CNS) - A person was found dead Saturday on the right-hand shoulder of a road on the Barona Reservation in Ramona.

The death was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 6:14 p.m. at Wildcat Canyon and Featherstone Canyon roads, according to the CHP log.

The person reportedly "fell onto the right-hand shoulder," the log said. There was a reference at 6:29 p.m. about a crash earlier in the day.

Security officers from the Barona Casino shut down Wildcat Canyon Road at Founders Way, according to the CHP.

