People trying to save shopping center in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — People who want to save a long time shopping center in Carlsbad plan to voice their concerns at Tuesday's city council meeting.

The Carlsbad City Council is expected to vote on replacing the Carlsbad Village Plaza with a mixed-use development. The property was sold in 2021 to Tooley Interests.

Nich Coppola relies on the plaza for many of his needs.

"I'm at the pharmacy at least once a week for one thing or another. We have the hardware store that's been here forever and the Smart and Final 100 yards from here," said Coppola.

The long-time shopping center is home to roughly a dozen family-owned businesses. A hardware store, grocery store, pharmacy, and bakery are all within

walking distance of many senior living facilities.

"This area around here makes you feel like you're in a small town, and you get to know everyone," said Coppola.

That small-town feel could change if the city approves an LA-based developer's plan to tear down the plaza and replace it with a mixed-use project.

"They poked the bear on this one, " Martin Danner is leading a citizens group against the plan. Thousands of residents have signed a petition against the project.

"Even though we get a few affordable housing units out of the deal, it just makes matters worse in the long run, and it creates a problem that is going to last for generations," said Danner.

Renderings of the development show two five-story buildings, 218 residential units, 27 reserved for very-low-income households, plus restaurants and shops.

Tooley Interests purchased the 4-acre property in 2021. In 2023, Tooley submitted a plan to the city that includes housing and neighborhood-serving commercial uses.

Tooley Interests sent ABC 10News the following statement:

"Our proposal will transform a run-down 1960s-era strip mall into a vibrant neighborhood with new shops and services, including a neighborhood market, as well as much-needed affordable housing to serve Carlsbad's growing employment base. It will breathe new life into an otherwise dilapidated property and create a more welcoming gateway into the Carlsbad Village."

Adam Morisoli owns the Carlsbad Village Pharmacy.

"They're checking all the right boxes and I think we just need to start pushing back a little on these huge large buildings that are kind of ruining our village and the character of our city that we all love," said Morisoli.

Danner worries the development will drive up the price of everything else.

"We're not only losing these essential businesses that are so important to the local residents here in the village and the Barrio, but they're going to be replaced by 190 expensive , high-end apartments that to lead to gentrification and that gentrification leads to higher rent which pushes out local residents ," said Danner.

The Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce and the North County Economic Council are in favor of the development. The Planning Commission also recommended the council approve it.

