ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) -- The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train in Encinitas Friday afternoon.

Deputies say around 2:58 p.m. they were called to the scene of the collision at North Coast Highway 101 and Leucadia Blvd.

The pedestrian, whose identity was not immediately available, died at the scene, the department reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Department's non-emergency line at 858-565-5200.