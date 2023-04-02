Watch Now
Pedestrian hit, killed by coaster train in Carlsbad

Posted at 4:18 PM, Apr 02, 2023
CARLSBAD (CNS) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Coaster train Sunday, San Diego County Sheriff's deputies said.

The crash was reported at 11:28 a.m. Sunday on the tracks south of Tamarack Avenue, according to Lt. John Spach of the sheriff's department. The train was traveling north when it hit the pedestrian.

Carlsbad Police Department officers shut down traffic on westbound Tamarack Avenue and northbound Carlsbad Boulevard until 3 p.m.

