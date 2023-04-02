Pedestrian hit, killed by coaster train in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD (CNS) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Coaster train Sunday, San Diego County Sheriff's deputies said.

The crash was reported at 11:28 a.m. Sunday on the tracks south of Tamarack Avenue, according to Lt. John Spach of the sheriff's department. The train was traveling north when it hit the pedestrian.

Carlsbad Police Department officers shut down traffic on westbound Tamarack Avenue and northbound Carlsbad Boulevard until 3 p.m.

ROAD CLOSURE: NB Carlsbad Blvd is closed at Cannon Rd and westbound Tamarack Ave is closed at the railroad tracks. We are assisting the Sheriff's Department in their investigation into a collision between the train and a pedestrian. Please help us by staying clear of the area. pic.twitter.com/71vlSKgjyz — Carlsbad Police (@CarlsbadPolice) April 2, 2023

#COASTER675: Due to the incident in the Carlsbad area, northbound COASTER 675 will be arriving at Solana Beach on Platform #1 and will only be going up to Poinsettia Station. We apologize for any inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/AB92gJLLpT — NCTD Service Alerts (@NCTD_alerts) April 2, 2023

