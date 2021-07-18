Watch
Pedestrian hit by train, killed in Oceanside

Posted at 9:45 AM, Jul 18, 2021
OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A pedestrian was hit by a train and killed in Oceanside, sheriff's officials said Sunday.

A Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway train was traveling southbound where railroad tracks cross Oceanside Boulevard when it hit a pedestrian at about 10 p.m. Saturday, according to Sgt. Jason King of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies arriving at the scene found the pedestrian dead, King said. They were investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the sheriff's non-emergency line at 858-565-5200.

