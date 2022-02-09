Watch
NewsLocal NewsNorth County News

Actions

Pedestrian hit by pickup truck, killed in San Marcos

items.[0].image.alt
KGTV
sheriff_suv_night.jpg
Posted at 8:00 AM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 11:00:53-05

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (CNS) - A pedestrian died after being hit by a car in San Marcos, sheriff’s deputies said.

A 29-year-old man attempting to cross the street in the 1300 block of West Mission Road was hit by a Dodge Ram 1500 at 11:24 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The 56-year-old male driver did not sustain any injuries.

Deputies that were investigating said that alcohol and speeding were not a factor in the accident.

No other information was released.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER