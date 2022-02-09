Pedestrian hit by pickup truck, killed in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (CNS) - A pedestrian died after being hit by a car in San Marcos, sheriff’s deputies said.

A 29-year-old man attempting to cross the street in the 1300 block of West Mission Road was hit by a Dodge Ram 1500 at 11:24 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The 56-year-old male driver did not sustain any injuries.

Deputies that were investigating said that alcohol and speeding were not a factor in the accident.

No other information was released.