Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNorth County News

Actions

Pedestrian killed in car crash on SR-76 in Oceanside

oceanside police department
ABC 10News
oceanside police department
Posted at 10:21 PM, Jan 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-08 01:22:57-05

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car near the intersection of state Route 76 and Canyon Drive on Sunday night.

The accident happened around 6:23 p.m. when the pedestrian was illegally crossing the freeway from south to north. The person was struck by a white Toyota Prius on the westbound SR-76, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the victim is currently being withheld.

The driver of the Prius stayed and cooperated with authorities. "He was NOT under the influence of drugs or alcohol," according to the press release from the Oceanside police.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Officer Kevin Lissner at (760) 435-4651.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MLK BREAKFAST 480x360.jpg

DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. HUMAN DIGNITY AWARD BREAKFAST