Passenger rail service suspended between Oceanside and Laguna Niguel due to landslide

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (KGTV) — Amtrak and Metrolink service has been suspended between the Oceanside and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo stations due to a landslide in San Clemente.

According to Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley, all passenger rail service was suspended due to boulders and debris falling onto the tracks, damaging the Mariposa bridge.

"With less than one month into the new year, the railroad tracks in South County are already closed due to a landslide in San Clemente,” Foley said.

No timeline has been set for the cleanup and emergency work.

Click here for updates on Metrolink and Amtrak.