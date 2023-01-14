Padres' Joe Musgrove in La Jolla to raise money for disabled athletes

LA JOLLA (KGTV) — Albee Granillo,12, has been in a wheelchair his whole life, but it’s never slowed him down.

“I love to play baseball. It’s my calling,” Granillo said.

A few years ago, he joined a little league team and helped them win the city championships.

“Society believes people with disabilities should stay home and hunker down," Granillo said. "I wanted to get out there and show everyone that that were wrong.”

All he needed was the right wheels for his chair. He got them with the help of the Challenged Athletes Foundation, also known as CAF.

“A lot of it is funds, the ability to afford the prosthetics and travel and wheelchairs and equipment you need to continue to play,” said Joe Musgrove, pitcher for the San Diego Padres.

Musgrove works with CAF to raise money for athletes with disabilities. On Saturday, Musgrove came to a clinic with 180 kids to inspire them to play the sport they love.

“I’m going to bounce around as much as I can and try to get some interaction with the kids,” Musgrove said.

Over the last 30 years, CAF has provided $147 million in grants to disabled athletes in 73 different countries.

“Really just showing the kids that the biggest disability is a negative attitude,” said Rudy Garcia-Tolson.

Garcia-Tolson was one of the first athletes to work with the foundation. Now, he’s a five-time Paralympic swimmer and the first paraplegic to compete in the Ironman.

“It’s okay to be different," Garcia-Tolson said. "We’re all different in our own ways and some of us have differences, you can see.”

For those doubting their differences, Albee says you should instead:

“Inspire change and have fun with your life.”

