Pacific Surfliner resumes full service after track repair

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — Pacific Surfliner service has resumed operations from San Diego through Orange County, thanks to the completion of a protective wall by construction crews. The train service was disrupted for two months due to erosion-related track issues.

Passengers are taking advantage of the return of full train services.

"We're actually going to Santa Barbara, and then we're going to San Yuz," said Julie Neal, who was on a trip to check out schools with her son.

Meanwhile, the Devicariis family was headed to Burbank after researching train trips for their granddaughter's spring break.

"She's visiting. We're taking her to Universal Studios for the week," said Sue Devicariis.

Both families said they would've used different means of transportation to get to their destinations - if the train had not been available for their journeys from Oceanside to Irvine.

The tracks near San Clemente closed at the end of January due to a landslide, which has been a recurring issue over the past two years because of erosion aggravated by heavy rainfall.

Partial service resumed earlier in March, with only a few trains permitted to pass non-stop each day. However, passengers are now excited for the full return of service.

"I love the train views of the ocean," said Devicariis.

The Orange County Transportation Authority is actively pursuing a long-term solution to address the persistent closure of the tracks, currently conducting a two-year study. The next time the public can weigh in is on April 11.