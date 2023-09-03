Watch Now
Overnight sobriety checkpoint in Escondido nets 3 arrests

Posted at 11:45 AM, Sep 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-03 14:45:50-04

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - Officers arrested three motorists during an overnight driver's license/sobriety checkpoint in Escondido, authorities said Sunday.

Two motorists were arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and a third was arrested on suspicion of violating terms of his DUI probation, the Escondido Police Department reported.

The department also reported that 23 motorists were cited for driving on a suspended license or not possessing a valid driver's license.

The checkpoint at Centre City Parkway and Decatur Way began at 5:45 p.m. Saturday and ended at 11:50 p.m., where 738 motorists were contacted.

