One person dies in traffic collision on southbound I-5

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A person died in a crash Saturday on the southbound San Diego (5) Freeway through Camp Pendleton.

The two-vehicle collision occurred at 2:09 p..m. Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Details were sketchy, but the CHP said four or five vehicles were pulled over and people were trying to help the driver of a minivan. Traffic began to slow and some vehicles were using the right-hand shoulder to exit the freeway and bypass other vehicles.

At 3:57 p.m., the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office was called to the scene.