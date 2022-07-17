Watch Now
One person dies in traffic collision on southbound I-5

Posted at 5:18 PM, Jul 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-16 20:18:57-04

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A person died in a crash Saturday on the southbound San Diego (5) Freeway through Camp Pendleton.

The two-vehicle collision occurred at 2:09 p..m. Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Details were sketchy, but the CHP said four or five vehicles were pulled over and people were trying to help the driver of a minivan. Traffic began to slow and some vehicles were using the right-hand shoulder to exit the freeway and bypass other vehicles.

At 3:57 p.m., the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office was called to the scene.

