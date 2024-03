SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A person was killed this morning during a roll over vehicle crash on Interstate 15 in San Diego, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 2:45 a.m. on the northbound route at Miramar Way, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The roadway was cleared at 6:34 a.m., the CHP said.

