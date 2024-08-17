One killed in Escondido SR-78 crash

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - A person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a San Diego highway today.

The crash occurred around 2:40 a.m. Saturday on the northbound Interstate 15 transition ramp to eastbound lanes of state Route 78 in Escondido, according to the California Highway Patrol.

First responders arrived to find that a guardrail had gone through an Acura sedan. The driver, who was the only occupant, died at the scene, the CHP reported.

The transition ramp was temporarily closed for an investigation and repairs.

The victim's identity was not immediately available, and the cause of the accident was unclear.

Authorities urged anyone with information regarding the accident to call the CHP at 760-643-3400.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.