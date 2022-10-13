Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNorth County News

Actions

One killed in Bonsall-area freeway crash

california_highway_patrol_chp_logo_door.jpg
California Highway Patrol
california_highway_patrol_chp_logo_door.jpg
Posted at 4:34 PM, Oct 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-13 19:34:48-04

BONSALL, Calif. (CNS) - A young man from Baldwin Park was killed and another badly injured Thursday when the sedan they were in crashed into a broken-down tractor-trailer alongside Interstate 15 in northern San Diego County.

The 19-year-old driver of the southbound Honda Civic lost control of the car for unknown reasons near Old Highway 95 in Bonsall at about 7:15 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The car slammed into the back of the parked big rig, fatally injuring an 18-year-old man riding in the smaller vehicle, CHP public-information Officer Hunter Gerber said. The passenger, whose name was not immediately available, died at the scene of the accident.

Paramedics airlifted the driver of the sedan to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck, a 32-year-old Riverside man, reported no injuries, Gerber said.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Let’s see 20/20! Donate Today

Let’s see 20/20! Donate Today