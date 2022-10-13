One killed in Bonsall-area freeway crash

BONSALL, Calif. (CNS) - A young man from Baldwin Park was killed and another badly injured Thursday when the sedan they were in crashed into a broken-down tractor-trailer alongside Interstate 15 in northern San Diego County.

The 19-year-old driver of the southbound Honda Civic lost control of the car for unknown reasons near Old Highway 95 in Bonsall at about 7:15 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The car slammed into the back of the parked big rig, fatally injuring an 18-year-old man riding in the smaller vehicle, CHP public-information Officer Hunter Gerber said. The passenger, whose name was not immediately available, died at the scene of the accident.

Paramedics airlifted the driver of the sedan to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck, a 32-year-old Riverside man, reported no injuries, Gerber said.

