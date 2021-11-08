Watch
NewsLocal NewsNorth County News

Actions

One injured in head-on-collision in Rancho Bernardo

items.[0].image.alt
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 10:18 PM, Nov 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 01:18:48-05

RANCHO BERNARDO, Calif. (KGTV) — At least one person was injured in a head-on-collision in the Rancho Bernardo area Sunday evening, according to San Diego police department.

The crash happened on around 9 p.m. on Rancho Bernardo Road near Via Tarzon.

Police said the victim had to be extricated from the vehicle and transported to the hospital.

The condition of the victim is unknown but SDPD said their injuries were life threatening.

This is a developing story and will update as soon as we receive more information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

SUBMIT YOUR NOMINEE TODAY!