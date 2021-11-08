One injured in head-on-collision in Rancho Bernardo

RANCHO BERNARDO, Calif. (KGTV) — At least one person was injured in a head-on-collision in the Rancho Bernardo area Sunday evening, according to San Diego police department.

The crash happened on around 9 p.m. on Rancho Bernardo Road near Via Tarzon.

Police said the victim had to be extricated from the vehicle and transported to the hospital.

The condition of the victim is unknown but SDPD said their injuries were life threatening.

This is a developing story and will update as soon as we receive more information.