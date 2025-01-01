One dead in San Marcos mobile home fire

SAN MARCOS (CNS) - One man died in a fire at a mobile home in San Marcos Tuesday, officials said.

The fire broke out around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday in a single-story, double- wide mobile home at 1219 E. Barham Drive, east of La Moree Road and south of Highway 78, according to the San Marcos Fire Department.

A man in his 50s, who was the sole occupant of the residence, was killed, Battalion Chief David Pender said. The victim was not identified pending notification of next of kin.

Pender said the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's Bomb/Arson Unit was also called to the scene and was investigating the cause of the fire.

Damage estimates were not immediately available.

The Escondido Fire Department assisted with the firefighting effort.