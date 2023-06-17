One arrested, 24 cited at Escondido DUI checkpoint

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - One motorist was arrested on an outstanding warrant for driving under the influence and 21 unlicensed drivers were cited during a DUI/license operation in Escondido, authorities said Saturday.

In addition to these drivers, an additional four motorists were cited for having suspended driver's licenses, according to the Escondido Police Department.

The checkpoint was held between 6:15 p.m. and 11 p.m. Friday.

Checkpoint locations are based on a history of crashes and DUI arrests, police said.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.