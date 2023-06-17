Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNorth County News

Actions

One arrested, 24 cited at Escondido DUI checkpoint

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 6:33 AM, Jun 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-17 09:33:44-04

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - One motorist was arrested on an outstanding warrant for driving under the influence and 21 unlicensed drivers were cited during a DUI/license operation in Escondido, authorities said Saturday.

In addition to these drivers, an additional four motorists were cited for having suspended driver's licenses, according to the Escondido Police Department.

The checkpoint was held between 6:15 p.m. and 11 p.m. Friday.

Checkpoint locations are based on a history of crashes and DUI arrests, police said.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Free 24/7

Watch Free 24/7!