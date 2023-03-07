Officials: Scooter battery may have started house fire in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, Calif. (CNS) - A residential fire ignited in Carlsbad Tuesday, and officials pointed to a lithium-ion battery in an electric scooter as the likely culprit.

Crews were dispatched to the 3000 block of Levante Street just before 6 a.m. Tuesday. Firefighters contained the fire to the garage, where the e- scooter was located, but the family living at the house was still displaced, according to the Carlsbad Fire Department.

No injuries were reported. An investigation was ongoing, but officials said they believed the fire was ignited by a charging e-scooter battery in the garage.

A spokesperson for the city of Carlsbad said this would be the second fire in the last week in the city that began due to lithium-ion batteries. The statement added that the issue was one of national concern, citing an e-bike battery that reportedly sparked a five-alarm fire in New York City last weekend.

Last November, lithium-ion batteries caught fire near downtown San Diego, which forced dozens of residents to evacuate and left one injured.