Officer shot after pursuit ends in Escondido

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) – A police officer was shot following a pursuit that concluded in the Escondido area early Monday morning.

At around 3 a.m., Escondido police officers saw a pickup truck that was believed to have been spotted at the scene of a death in Vista on Sunday and tried to pull the vehicle over. However, the truck sped away onto the freeway.

Over the course of several hours, officers pursued the truck onto northbound Interstate 5, then onto southbound I-5, and then onto eastbound state Route 78. The truck reportedly ran over several spike strips during the chase.

The truck made its way into Escondido before law enforcement officers were able to surround it on Mission Avenue at Gamble Street.

As officers surrounded the truck, the driver opened fire, hitting an Escondido Police officer.

After returning fire, police were able to apprehend the driver. ABC 10News learned a woman who was a passenger in the vehicle was detained for questioning.

Police said the officer who was shot was taken to the hospital and expected to be OK.

No other information on the incident was immediately released.