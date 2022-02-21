Oceanside police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - The Oceanside Police Department Monday asked for the public's help to find a missing 11-year-old girl.

Jovana Zepeda was last seen at 11:30 a.m. at 4700 Yuma Ave., according to police.

She is described as Hispanic, with long black hair. She is 5 feet tall and weighs 98 pounds.

Anyone who has seen her or has information about her whereabouts should contact the Oceanside Police Department immediately.