Oceanside police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

Oceanside Police Department
Jovana Zepeda
Posted at 2:31 PM, Feb 21, 2022
OCEANSIDE (CNS) - The Oceanside Police Department Monday asked for the public's help to find a missing 11-year-old girl.

Jovana Zepeda was last seen at 11:30 a.m. at 4700 Yuma Ave., according to police.

She is described as Hispanic, with long black hair. She is 5 feet tall and weighs 98 pounds.

Anyone who has seen her or has information about her whereabouts should contact the Oceanside Police Department immediately.

