Oceanside police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - The Oceanside Police Department Monday asked for the public's help to find a missing 11-year-old girl.
Jovana Zepeda was last seen at 11:30 a.m. at 4700 Yuma Ave., according to police.
She is described as Hispanic, with long black hair. She is 5 feet tall and weighs 98 pounds.
Anyone who has seen her or has information about her whereabouts should contact the Oceanside Police Department immediately.
