Oceanside police officer on motorcycle injured

Posted at 5:47 PM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 20:47:19-04

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - An Oceanside police officer Monday suffered non-life threatening injuries Monday when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle.

The crash was reported shortly before 3 p.m. on South Coast Highway, and the officer was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla, according to Oceanside police.

Few details about what led to the collision were available, but the other vehicle was a Mustang, police said.

Investigators remained on scene to determine what happened.

Police advised drivers to avoid South Coast Highway, which was closed between Godfrey and Morse in both directions.

