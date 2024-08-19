Oceanside police investigating string of baseball bat attacks near harbor

Oceanside, Calif. (KGTV) — Police are investigating a series of assaults near the Oceanside Harbor on Saturday night.

At approximately 8:50 p.m., officers responded to reports of an altercation involving multiple suspects. According to witnesses, two individuals with bandanas covering their faces were seen attacking several men with baseball bats.

Before police arrived, the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. Officers discovered two victims with head trauma, who were transported to a hospital by the Oceanside Fire Department.

Witnesses said that the suspects appeared to be instigating random fights. A bystander recording the incident on her phone was also targeted when the suspects tried to take her device.

Shortly after, police received reports of two additional victims with similar injuries being treated at Tri-City Medical Center. Although unrelated to the first victims, they were assaulted in the same area by the same suspects.

All victims suffered significant injuries, including head lacerations and one with a facial fracture, police said.

The Oceanside Police Department is actively investigating the incident and has located the suspect vehicle. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Dave Estrada at (760) 435-4698 or email DEstrada@oceansideca.org.

