Oceanside police hold retirement ceremony for veteran K-9 Jenko

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - The Oceanside Police Department held a retirement ceremony Saturday for a police K-9 named Jenko, who located 200 suspects during his six-plus years of public service.

The 7-year-old Belgian Malinois is a dual-purpose K-9 certified in both patrol work and narcotics detection. He also served as a K-9 attachment to the SWAT team and served in high-risk operations, according to Oceanside PD.

During his career on the force, Jenko assisted in more than 50 narcotics and evidence seizures, including approximately $25,000 in currency, five recovered firearms and more than 100 kilograms of narcotics, police said. He was responsible for locating 200 suspects, including 15 felony suspects. He also competed in many competitions, garnering numerous top-five finishes in a variety of categories.

Jenko worked alongside three K-9 handlers, finishing his career Saturday with Oceanside PD Officer Marshall, his partner of two years. Jenko will remain with Marshall in retirement.

"I've had the pleasure of working a few different fun assignments at the department. By far K-9 has been the best," Marshall said.

"Jenko has been the best partner I could ever ask for. I know without a doubt he saved myself and other officers from being injured on multiple occasions. He's been there for me in my personal and work life. He's going to enjoy retirement at my house," he said.

