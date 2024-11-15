Oceanside Police Department releases pictures of homicide suspect

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — The Oceanside Police Department has released surveillance photos of a man they suspect is connected to a homicide from early October.

According to the department's press release, the killing happened on Oct. 4 near 1300 S. Myers St. Officers described the suspect as a Black man who is anywhere between 5 feet 7 inches to 6 feet tall, weighs roughly 175 pounds and has long, braided black hair and brown eyes.

Police also said he was last seen wearing a light gray hoodie, a gray trucker hat with a white mermaid logo, dark cargo pants and dark shoes. The man is missing an upper tooth as well.

OPD says the suspect was last seen on camera getting off an Amtrak train in Irvine at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, walking northbound on Barranca Parkway.

If you have any information for police about this man's whereabouts, reach out to OPD's tip line at 760-435-4730.

Police also said this suspect is dangerous, so avoid approaching him and contact law enforcement immediately if you spot him.