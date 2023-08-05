Oceanside launches worldwide effort seeking innovative ideas to save its beaches

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — Oceanside is attempting to tap into the most cutting edge innovation and technology from around the world in an effort to save its beaches from erosion. Portions of the beach have shrunk dramatically in recent years.

While it was previously possible to walk the entire coastline from the north side of the city to Carlsbad, it's now no longer feasible to stroll along the sand in some parts of Oceanside, especially south of the pier.

“We’re kind of rethinking everything now," said Jayme Timberlake, who is overseeing the project for the city.

In 2021, Oceanside made headlines when it announced a controversial plan to place large groins in the ocean, which are structures meant to catch the sand and stop it from drifting further south. However, this created an uproar in neighboring cities, with Carlsbad, Solana Beach and Del Mar all formally opposed.

Those cities believe the groins would stop much-needed sand from reaching their beaches. Timberlake told ABC 10News that Oceanside decided to scrap that plan.

“The city took a step back and said 'OK, we heard you.' We heard the region. We heard the community. There was a desire to have more innovation used, something new,” he said.

Instead, Oceanside launched a design competition, inviting architectural firms, designers and environmental groups from around the world to take part. The city selected three finalists: a firm from Australia, one from the Netherlands and another from New York.

They will have six months to develop their plans to restore the beach on the southern part of Oceanside. Then, a jury made up of experts, civic leaders and Oceanside residents will judge the proposals.

Timberlake said the city has budgeted around $50 million for the project, showing its commitment to its coastline. Oceanside hopes to be able to start work on whichever plan is selected by August of 2025. "It’s pretty exciting," Timberlake said. "I have a lot of roots here. I surf. I fully understand the commitment to the beach and the coastline and how the community has this big love of the coast and really wants to see it get taken care of.”

