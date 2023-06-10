Oceanside family raises money to give free children's swim lessons

OCEANSIDE (KGTV) — In December, ABC 10News first introduced you to the Blac family when they launched the Kendall Bug Mission.

“This is something we can do together, something we can change,” said Katrina Blanc, Kendall's mom.

It’s a nonprofit named after their two-year-old daughter, Kendall, who drowned in their backyard pool four years ago.

RELATED: Oceanside family starts nonprofit after losing 2-year-old to drowning

“We can’t go back, and we can’t change it with her, but we can with other families,” Katrina said.

On Saturday, the Blancs organized their second annual 5K. Parents and their kids ran in Oceanside to raise awareness about childhood drowning.

“We started this to get us to heal and so other parents don’t have to go through what we did," said Josh Blanc, Kendall's dad. "I think this is a great cause getting the word out there.”

The event was emotional for Kendall’s parents. They're hopeful to save lives with just a few tips.

“Most important is providing layers of prevention," Katrina said. "Definitely, number one is installing pool fencing and alarms on doors and windows. Also providing self-rescue swim lessons.”

Katrina is now an infant swimming instructor, and the 5K raised money for lessons in Oceanside.

“It can happen to anyone, so that’s the biggest thing for me, making sure families are educated on what it takes,” Katrina said.

Click here if you'd like to donate.