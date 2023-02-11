North Park store offers sustainable ways to celebrate Valentine's Day

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — There are plenty of sustainable ways to celebrate Valentine's at The Mighty Bin in North Park. This zero-waste store is selling flowers outside the norm.

“These are cilantro flowers, so completely edible,” said Diana Saucedo, a co-founder of Beeworthy Farms.

These bouquets are partially made from cilantro and kale. They’re grown locally at Beeworthy Farms in Encinitas.

“Local fresh flowers are going to last way longer, and they’re going to be more unique,” said Cathryn Henning, a co-founder of Beeworthy Farms.

Three women opened the flower farm together last year. They don't use any chemicals or pesticides and grow according to the season and climate.

“We’re not growing roses or anything like that. We’re growing things you’ll find in a dry arid climate, adapted to San Diego living here on the coast,” Saucedo said.

These fresh flowers are available on holidays, but dried bouquets are their specialty. They have all the beauty of a fresh bouquet and last a lifetime.

“Our dried flowers are harvested from the field and bundled fresh and hung in our drying shed,” Saucedo said.

You can try that with your own flowers or stop by The Mighty Bin to look at theirs. The store also sells brownie and cookie mixes in reusable jars and other sustainable food items for a date night at home.

