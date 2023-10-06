North County woman celebrates 105th birthday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A North County woman turned 105 years old on Wednesday, and she shared her tips for living a long, good life.

Frances Onstott has lived in Oceanside since 1971. She used to be a doctor's assistant and later became a housewife and mother to five sons.

Frances has 15 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and even a few great-great grandchildren as well.

Frances says her family keeps her young.

"That's why I'm living to 105," she says. "Because my family loves me and they all do so much for me."

Frances' family says she still lives alone and cooks every single day. She enjoys baking cookies for her neighbors and mailman, and she loves rooting for the Padres, too.

Frances shared some wisdom about living a good life.

"My advice is to be as good as you can. Be neighborly. I don't know... Have children to care for you so you can stay alive," she says. "They all said when my husband died that I needed a companion — but they were too old."

The Onstott clan threw a party for Frances at a park in Vista.