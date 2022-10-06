North County swim instructor accused of sexually abusing a student

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Authorities are searching for additional victims of an accused sexual abuse suspect who has worked as a swim instructor in Rancho Santa Fe.

Nicholas Piazza, 19, was arrested on September 29 after the San Diego County Sheriff's Child Abuse Unit received a report of a sexually assault that happened on two separate occasions.

The day before Piazza was taken into custody, a 7-year-old child told his mother that Piazza had sexually assaulted him, according to the department. The child's mother contacted Child Welfare Services and the case was immediately referred to the Sheriff's Child Abuse Unit.

Because the victim is a minor his identity is being withheld.

The alleged incidents happened during private swim lessons between Sept. 7 and Sept. 25 in Rancho Santa Fe.

Piazza was booked into the Vista Detention Facility and facing several charges, including performing lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14, and committing a felony while on bail and contempt of court.

Now, investigators are asking the public to come forward with any information regarding this or any other alleged incident involving Piazza.

"Sheriff's Child Abuse Detectives want to talk to anyone whose child was coached by Piazza and thinks they were a victim," the department said in a press release.

The public is urged to call the department at (858) 285-6293 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.