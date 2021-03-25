North County schools create reopening plans

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The San Dieguito Union High School District board is taking a step forward towards expanding the reopening of its schools.

The district is currently running a hybrid model in which students can attend in-person learning twice a week. At a meeting Wednesday night, the board signed off on a plan that starting April 12, in-person learning will increase to four days a week.

In addition, the board decided that next school year, in-person learning five days a week will be the district's base model of learning.

The board will have a special meeting on March 29 to finalize the reopening plan.

Other school districts in the North County also looked towards reopening. In a 3-2 vote on Wednesday, the Carlsbad Unified School Board approved for their high school and middle school students to return to class five days a week, starting on March 29.

And earlier this week, the Vista Unified School District decided to open secondary schools on April 5 for families that choose to have students on campus five days a week.