New underpass in Encinitas opens to improve safety and connectivity

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) — An underpass more than a decade in the making is now completely off of Coast Highway and Leucadia.

It was a $12.1 million dollar project to improve safety and connectivity near the railroad tracks after parents and the community pushed for it.

“Previously, there was not a rail line crossing for about two miles accessible for pedestrians and bicyclists,” said Allie Devaux, Sr. engineer for SANDAG.

The City of Encinitas said this is just the first part of the project and that work will continue on Leucadia.

There will be more bike lanes, a wider sidewalk, and street lighting along the street, according to Jill Bankston, director of engineering for The City of Encinitas.